WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,713 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 4.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

WSC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

