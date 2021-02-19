Wing (WING) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Wing token can currently be bought for about $35.62 or 0.00064776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and $11.88 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.53 or 0.00566486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00061750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00087894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00071464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00076531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00406476 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,469,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,264 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

