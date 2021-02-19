Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $407.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

