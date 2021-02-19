WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.42. 4,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter.

