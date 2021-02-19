WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.76

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 174275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 77.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

