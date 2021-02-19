WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.94 and last traded at $41.19. 260,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 97,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 334,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

