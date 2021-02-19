WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.56

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.56 and traded as high as $74.35. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

