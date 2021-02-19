WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.21 and last traded at $39.13. 48,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 26,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

