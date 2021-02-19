WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $54.68. Approximately 226,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 345,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

