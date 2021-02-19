WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.91 and last traded at $105.91. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 16,523.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.