WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.57

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.57 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.24 ($0.38). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 28.98 ($0.38), with a volume of 206,454 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.57.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DES. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 998,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.