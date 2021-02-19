Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) alerts:

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) stock opened at GBX 172.25 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.