Wownero Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 112% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 144.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $65,273.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.42 or 0.00594124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00061441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00747095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00086263 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

