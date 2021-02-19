WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stock Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of WPP worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.