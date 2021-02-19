Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $55,870.82 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.90 billion and $300.60 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $55,870.82 or 0.99855400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00161952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,442 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

