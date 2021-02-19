Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $315.55 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 133.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $315.55 or 0.00565272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,229,016 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.