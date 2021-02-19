Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,018.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $878,151.42 and $19,018.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 99.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for $457.13 or 0.00830229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.64 or 0.00598676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00086413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00071326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00401829 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

