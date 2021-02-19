Wrapped NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $112.87 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $112.87 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $67.31 or 0.00124028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00530343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00086316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00417374 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.