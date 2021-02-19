Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post $21.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.01 million and the lowest is $8.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $3.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 503.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.97 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

