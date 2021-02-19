Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 120,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 19,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

