Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) shares rose 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 1,316,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 568% from the average daily volume of 197,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.37. The stock has a market cap of £72.23 million and a P/E ratio of 127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

About Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

