XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) President Troy A. Cooper Sells 25,974 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.49. 1,136,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,596. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,711,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

