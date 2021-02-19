XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 144.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.