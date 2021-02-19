xRhodium (XRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,182.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $4,182.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00004825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002865 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00038389 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018671 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,325,908 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,908 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

