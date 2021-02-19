XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits One Day Volume of $816.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 90.3% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $816.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00525234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00086720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

