Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Trading Down 0.1%

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.29 and last traded at $48.29. 933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.