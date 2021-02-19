Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.95

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.95 and traded as high as $51.95. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 2,450 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.