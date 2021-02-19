Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.62. 189,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 151,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

