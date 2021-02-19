Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$1.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

YGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Yangarra Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.16.

Yangarra Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 94,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,969. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$83.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

