Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Down 1.5%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 240.26 ($3.14). 359,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 487,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £201.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.08.

Yellow Cake Company Profile (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

