YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0126

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.36 or 0.00782452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00041964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00058510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.83 or 0.04684974 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

