Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $555.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

Shares of H stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

