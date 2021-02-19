Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.35 Million

Equities analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to report $53.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $57.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $69.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $177.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SilverBow Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SBOW opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

