Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Square posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

NYSE SQ opened at $270.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock valued at $305,327,318. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Professional Planning acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

