Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.00 Million

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report sales of $291.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.60 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $326.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.