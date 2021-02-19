Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post sales of $925.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $929.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $902.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Water Works.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NYSE AWK opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

