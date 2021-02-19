Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.05 million and the lowest is $36.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $36,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

