Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.75 million. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE:CVI opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after buying an additional 471,356 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

