Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 229,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,991. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

