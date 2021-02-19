Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,641. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

