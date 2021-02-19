Zcash Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $177.45 or 0.00315997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00129918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,169,369 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

