ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,868.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.03 million and $32,868.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00352847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00150371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,120,712 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

