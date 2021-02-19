ZClassic Price Reaches $0.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $45,090.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00318632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00130054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001207 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,121,212 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

