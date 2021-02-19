Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,694.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.60 or 0.03680821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.84 or 0.00443764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $737.15 or 0.01398905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.06 or 0.00514406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.13 or 0.00476578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.50 or 0.00352035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00029712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

