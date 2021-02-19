Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0017

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 63% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Zealium token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $26,844.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,896,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,896,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

