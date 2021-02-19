Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading Up 9.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 320,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 286,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

ZDGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zedge during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Zedge Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

