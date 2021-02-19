Zel Price Hits $0.0749 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $862,633.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded up 92.6% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.10 or 0.00317586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00135377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00050876 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,955,250 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

