Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 807 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.69. 891,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.27.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
