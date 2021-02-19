Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Zendesk worth $62,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $981,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,698 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

