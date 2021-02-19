Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.00792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00060122 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019874 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.14 or 0.04647660 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.